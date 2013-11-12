Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 11, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 11 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening around 8.96 percent on Tuesday, 1 basis point higher from its previous close, as the market awaits key macro economic data, primarily the consumer prices-led inflation and factory output data. * CPI data crucial for the market, as the Reserve Bank of India seen focusing more on the index for its policy rate setting. * Some traders say the absence of open market operation announcement to weigh on sentiment, ahead of fresh supply of bonds scheduled on Friday. * The RBI to sell 150 billion rupees ($2.37 billion) of bonds on Friday. * The 10-year bond yield seen moving in 8.95-9.00 percent band ahead of data, traders said. ($1 = 63.2750 rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 11 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
* After inspection of Sukinda & Mahagiri mines, state pollution control board issued notice pointing out some non-compliances