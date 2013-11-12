* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening around 8.96 percent on Tuesday, 1 basis point higher from its previous close, as the market awaits key macro economic data, primarily the consumer prices-led inflation and factory output data. * CPI data crucial for the market, as the Reserve Bank of India seen focusing more on the index for its policy rate setting. * Some traders say the absence of open market operation announcement to weigh on sentiment, ahead of fresh supply of bonds scheduled on Friday. * The RBI to sell 150 billion rupees ($2.37 billion) of bonds on Friday. * The 10-year bond yield seen moving in 8.95-9.00 percent band ahead of data, traders said. ($1 = 63.2750 rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)