* USD/INR rises to 63.45/46 versus its prior close of 63.24/25, as investors remain cautious ahead of consumer inflation and industrial output data due at 1730 India time (1200 GMT). * Dollar demand from custodian banks is also pushing up the pair. * A Reuters poll expects consumer price index at 9.9 percent in October, up slightly from September. Factory output is forecast to have risen 3.5 percent in September from a year earlier, much faster than August's 0.6 percent growth. * High inflation could raise expectations the RBI will raise interest rates one more time after two hikes. Its next policy review is in mid-December. * Traders are also on watch for RBI intervention after the central bank was spotted selling dollars in late trading on Monday. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/ neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)