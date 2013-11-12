* Hindalco Industries Ltd may beat consensus operating profit forecast for the July-September quarter when it reports results later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Hindalco to report an operating profit of 6.07 billion rupees ($95.93 million) for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 5.95 billion rupees. * Separately, Hindalco's unit Novelis Corp said on Monday its adjusted operating profit for July-September was $228 million compared to $277 million reported for the same period a year ago. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)