* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 10 basis points on the day at 9.05 percent in the absence of an open market operation announcement so far, with traders awaiting the upcoming macroeconomic data for further direction. * Indian inflation is forecast to have risen to uncomfortable levels for policymakers in October due to stubbornly high food prices, adding to the pressure for further interest rate hikes despite slowing economic growth. * The consumer price inflation data is due at around 1200 GMT, post market hours on Tuesday, while the wholesale price data is due at 0630 GMT on Friday. * The Reserve Bank of India to sell 150 billion rupees ($2.37 billion) of bonds on Friday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)