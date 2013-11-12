BRIEF-Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys says non-compliances issued by pollution-control board
* After inspection of Sukinda & Mahagiri mines, state pollution control board issued notice pointing out some non-compliances
MUMBAI, Nov 12 * Sesa Sterlite down 2.5 percent, bucking postive broader indices. * India's Supreme Court gave the go-ahead on Monday for the auction of around 11.46 million tonnes of iron ore already mined in Goa state, potentially doubling the country's exports this year to top market China if overseas sales are allowed. * However, the Supreme Court has maintained a 14-month ban on iron ore mining in top producing state Goa. Sesa, India's top private-sector mining company, would be the biggest beneficiary if mining resumed in Goa, as it is the largest producer in the state. * Deutsche Bank says there is limited upside potential for the company from the apex court order as the decision reiterates concerns that mining resumption in Goa is likely to take time, and could be significantly lower than before ban. * The research house maintains its "hold" rating on the stock with a 12-month price target of 175 rupees.
April 11 Hong Kong stocks closed at a four-week low on Tuesday geopolitical tensions involving North Korea and the Middle East hurt risk appetites.