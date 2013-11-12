* The benchmark BSE index is 0.11 percent up, while the broader NSE index gains 0.15 percent. * Rate-sensitive stocks like Maruti Suzuki is up 1.7 pct, IDFC Ltd up 1.8 pct - contribute to value-buying after five days of falls in the index. * Among the losers, Tata Motors falls 2 percent after Nomura downgrades stock after results. * Britannia gains 6 percent after a 66 percent surge in September quarter profit.