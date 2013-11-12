* India's Reliance Communications Ltd November futures contract <RLCMX3:NS> is seen adding fresh short positions ahead of its quarterly results later in the day. * The November futures contract added 2.07 million shares in outstanding open positions by 0638 GMT compared with its 5-day average change of 1.2 million shares, as per Thomson Reuters and NSE data. * Reliance Communications shares fall 1.6 percent, while its November futures are down 1.7 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)