* USD/INR rises to 63.5650/5850, after touching a session high of 63.64, a level last seen on Sept. 17, compared with its 63.24/25 close on Monday. * The pair is headed for a fifth consecutive session of gains as traders cite strong dollar demand from corporates. * Globally, the dollar is gaining on heightened expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may start to taper its stimulus sooner rather than later. * "The next level is 63.70 and if that is broken, then expect big weakness," said a trader with a state-owned bank. * Intervention from the central bank closely eyed after it was spotted selling dollars in late trading on Monday. * Traders also cautious ahead of consumer inflation and industrial output data due at 1730 India time (1200 GMT). (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/ neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)