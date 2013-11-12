* Kotak Institutional Equities cuts MCX India from 'add' to 'reduce' with fair value of 500 rupees. * Increased oversight from the commodity market regulator Forward Markets Commission, removal of additional margin requirements, reduced Financial Technologies India Ltd.'s involvement in MCX functioning (FTIL directors resigned from the board) are positive but factored into estimates and valuations, it says. * Says financials hit by commodity transaction tax implementation which led to 40 pct decline in turnover, Settlement Guarantee Fund contribution of around 1.5 billion rupees from the balance sheet and recurring contribution of 5 pct of gross revenues (including other income) and additional margin-led incremental 30 pct decline in turnover. * Stock last trading down 1.05 percent.