* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield continues to trade higher on the day at 9.04 percent, up 9 basis points, as traders are disappointed due to the lack of open market operation announcement so far this week. * Traders say with November being a supply heavy month, they had expected the central bank to announce an OMO this week, but the absence of it so far, causing some sell-off. * Dealers are now looking ahead at the CPI data due to be released post market hours on Tuesday for direction. CPI will be followed by the more widely watched WPI data on Friday. * Indian inflation is forecast to have risen to uncomfortable levels for policymakers in October due to stubbornly high food prices, adding to the pressure for further interest rate hikes despite slowing economic growth. * The 10-year paper is seen holding in a 8.95 to 9.05 percent range in the rest of the session.