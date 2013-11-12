* Indian shares fall in volatile trade, with the benchmark BSE index down 0.41 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.35 percent lower. * Sesa Sterlite Ltd is down 3.6 percent, while Tata Motors Ltd falls 3.2 percent on continued weakness after earnings. * Canara Bank gains 3.7 percent after earnings showed asset quality rose on a quarter-on-quarter basis. * The September industrial output and October CPI data due after market hours (1200 GMT). CPI will be particularly watched as the central bank is putting higher weight on the index while making monetary policy decisions. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)