* India's benchmark five-year OIS rate edges up 7 basis points to 8.50 percent while the one-year rate rises 6 bps to 8.64 percent as investors pay on dips, tracking weakness in the local currency. * The rupee trading at 63.68/69 per dollar, its lowest level in over two months. * Traders say a rise in domestic bond yields also prompting investors to pay OIS. The CPI data due post market hours and the WPI data due on Thursday at around 0630 GMT will be the key for further direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/ swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)