BRIEF-Erne Ventures signs MoU regarding sale of shares in Arrinera
* Both companies sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a company governed by the Italian law
Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on tuesday.
Borrower Landshypotek Bank AB
Issue Amount 50 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date April 27, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 50bp
Payment Date November 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
The issue size will total 2.4 billion Swedish crown
When fungible
ISIN SE0005364601
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Both companies sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a company governed by the Italian law
* Revenue for March 2017 of co is RMB148.3 million Source (http://bit.ly/2ouveTT) Further company coverage: