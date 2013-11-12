Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Unicredit SpA

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date July 24, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 155bp

Reoffer price 100.427

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 130bp

Payment Date November 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

when fungible

