Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ADCB Finance (Cayman) Ltd
Guarantor ABU Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date January 09, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor + 130bp
Payment Date November 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & Standard
Chartered Bank
Listing London
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
