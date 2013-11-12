PRECIOUS-Gold edges up as geopolitical worries spur safe-haven buying

* Worries over political tensions support gold prices * Spot gold may hit $1,241/oz -technicals * SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.21 percent on Monday * Silver touches over 2-wk lows in previous session (Adds comment, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 11 Gold edged up on Tuesday as rising political tensions over North Korea and the Middle East buoyed safe-haven demand for the metal. Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,257.88 per ounce by 0744 GMT,