Nov 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Daimler AG
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 19, 2018
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.756
Spread 43 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 86.7bp
Over the OBL 167
Payment Date November 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Danske Bank,
Lloyds Bank & Unicredit
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN DE000A1X3GC3
Data supplied by International Insider.