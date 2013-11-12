Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden Wuerttemberg

Foerderbank (L-Bank)

Guarantor German State of Baden Wuerttemberg

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 19, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.758

Yield 1.05 pct

Spread Minus 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 36.6bp

over the December 10, 2018 OBL#1

Payment Date November 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, commerzbank, LBBW & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP

ISIN DE000A1X27Y3

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.