Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Achmea BV

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date November 19, 2020

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price 99.494

Reoffer price 99.494

Yield 2.58 pct

Spread 102 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, HSBC, Rabobank & Unicredit

Ratings A- (S&P)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undislcosed

Denoms (K) 100 -1

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.