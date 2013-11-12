Soccer-Bale backs Coleman to lead Wales to 2018 World Cup
April 11 Wales manager Chris Coleman is the right man to guide the country to their first World Cup finals since 1958, winger Gareth Bale has said.
LONDON Nov 12 Manchester United team mates Michael Carrick and Danny Welbeck have withdrawn through injury from the England squad preparing for friendlies against Chile and Germany.
Midfielder Carrick, who has 31 caps, missed United's previous three matches before playing against Arsenal on Sunday although he left the field in some discomfort with a leg injury.
Welbeck, who has played for England 20 times, has been sidelined with a knee problem and not played since Oct.19 missing United's last six games.
England play Chile at Wembley on Friday and face Germany there four days later. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)
April 11 Leicester City's defeat to Everton at the weekend snapped a six-game winning streak but the Foxes must regain their momentum for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, defender Ben Chilwell has said.