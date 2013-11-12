LONDON Nov 12 Manchester United team mates Michael Carrick and Danny Welbeck have withdrawn through injury from the England squad preparing for friendlies against Chile and Germany.

Midfielder Carrick, who has 31 caps, missed United's previous three matches before playing against Arsenal on Sunday although he left the field in some discomfort with a leg injury.

Welbeck, who has played for England 20 times, has been sidelined with a knee problem and not played since Oct.19 missing United's last six games.

England play Chile at Wembley on Friday and face Germany there four days later. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)