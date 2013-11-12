BRIEF-Russia's Raspadskaya says to repay $170-180 mln of debt in Q2
April 11 Sergei Stepanov, the chief executive of Russian coal producer Raspadskaya, told reporters on Tuesday:
Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Total Capital International SA
Guarantor Total SA
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 850 million euro
Maturity Date November 19, 2021
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.361
Spread 47 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN XS0994990280
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date November 19, 2025
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.331
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN XS0994991411
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date November 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, JPmorgan &
Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
