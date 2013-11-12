BRIEF-Foris makes voluntary public purchase offer for own shares
* Acceptance period runs from thursday, April 13, 2017 until Thursday, 4 May 2017
Nov 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Anglo American Capital plc
Guarantor Anglo American plc
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 900 million euro
Maturity Date November 20, 2017
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.675
Spread 97 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 142.0bp
Over the 2017 OBL
ISIN XS0995040051
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date November 20, 2020
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.395
Spread 142 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 187.1bp
Over the 2.25 pct DBR
ISIN XS0995039806
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date November 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, Commerzbank, HSBC & RBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing london
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Acceptance period runs from thursday, April 13, 2017 until Thursday, 4 May 2017
BEIJING, April 11 China, Brazil, India and South Africa have urged industrialised nations to honour the financial commitments made in Paris in 2015 to help developing countries fight against global climate change, they said in a joint statement on Tuesday.