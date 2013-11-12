BRIEF-Foris makes voluntary public purchase offer for own shares
* Acceptance period runs from thursday, April 13, 2017 until Thursday, 4 May 2017
Nov 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 20, 2020
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.78
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 61.2bp
Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR
Payment Date November 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, DZ, HSBC & ING
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0995022661
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Acceptance period runs from thursday, April 13, 2017 until Thursday, 4 May 2017
BEIJING, April 11 China, Brazil, India and South Africa have urged industrialised nations to honour the financial commitments made in Paris in 2015 to help developing countries fight against global climate change, they said in a joint statement on Tuesday.