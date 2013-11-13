* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.9 percent, higher than its cut-off of 8.5619 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate of a Reuters poll of 12 banks and primary dealers. * For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 9.1 percent, while the lowest was 8.75 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell the 364-day t-bills at 8.87 percent, higher than the 8.5776 percent cut-off at the auction two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for the 364-day t-bills was 9.1 percent, while the lowest was 8.7 percent. * The RBI will auction 60 billion rupees each of the 91-day bills and 364-day bills later on Wednesday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/; archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.c om/neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com)