* USD/INR may breach 64 in opening trades versus its close of 63.71/72 on Wednesday tracking high consumer inflation that quickened more than expected to 10.09 percent in October. The high inflation has bolstered expectation of further monetary tightening by the Reserve Bank of India. * A rate hike may further hurt equities and feed into a weaker rupee. * India's annual consumer price inflation rose on the back of high food and fuel prices, government data showed on Tuesday. * Underlying concerns of oil window tapering by the RBI to continue to put pressure on the rupee, which has already fallen 3.3 percent over the last five sessions. * Any intervention is closely watched for, as the rupee is headed for a sixth straight session of losses. * The dollar index against six major currencies is down 0.14 percent, and most Asian currencies are trading stronger compared to the dollar. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trading down 1.07 percent.