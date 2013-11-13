* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.69
percent lower, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan is 0.92 percent lower.
* Asian shares sagged and the dollar wobbled on Wednesday as
investors pondered mixed signals from U.S. Federal Reserve
officials about when the U.S. central bank would start to pare
its asset-buying stimulus.
* Overseas funds continue to be buyers of Indian equities, with
provisional exchange data showing 3.48 billion rupees ($54.68
million) of purchases on Tuesday.
* Several bluechip companies to report earnings: State Bank of
India, ONGC Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
, Tata Steel Ltd, Coal India Ltd.
* Rate-sensitive stocks may be hurt after CPI inflation quickens
in October.
* India's industrial production growth picked up to 2
percent year on year in September, from a revised reading of 0.4
percent in August - driven by an uptick in export and domestic
orders, government data showed on Tuesday.
($1 = 63.6375 Indian rupees)