* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening 5 basis points higher around 9.10 percent on Wednesday as unexpected high retail inflation in October triggered concerns of further rate hike by the central bank, which seems to be relying more on the index for policy decisions. * India's annual consumer price inflation for October quickened more than expected 10.09 percent on the back of high food and fuel prices, government data showed on Tuesday. * Yields may remain under pressure also ahead of the bond auction, which was re-scheduled for Thursday due to a state holiday on Friday, and the key wholesale price-led inflation data, also due on the same day. * A Reuters poll showed wholesale inflation running at an eight-month high of 6.90 percent in October. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)