* Shares in India's Tata Global Beverages Ltd fall 6
percent after reporting on Tuesday July-September operating
profit of 1.6 billion indian rupees ($25.1 million) lagging some
analyst estimates.
* Dealers also cite equity dilution concerns after the company
announced a merger of Mount Everest Mineral Water Ltd
with itself, which is also seen weighing on the stock.
* The company on Tuesday announced a swap ratio of 3 shares of
Tata Global for every 4 shares of Mount Everest Mineral Water.
* Shares in Mount Everest Mineral Water are down 4.3 percent.
($1 = 63.6375 Indian rupees)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)