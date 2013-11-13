* Shares in India's Tata Global Beverages Ltd fall 6 percent after reporting on Tuesday July-September operating profit of 1.6 billion indian rupees ($25.1 million) lagging some analyst estimates. * Dealers also cite equity dilution concerns after the company announced a merger of Mount Everest Mineral Water Ltd with itself, which is also seen weighing on the stock. * The company on Tuesday announced a swap ratio of 3 shares of Tata Global for every 4 shares of Mount Everest Mineral Water. * Shares in Mount Everest Mineral Water are down 4.3 percent. ($1 = 63.6375 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)