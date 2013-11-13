Indian debt and forex markets will remain open on Thursday after the Maharashtra state government declared a local holiday on Friday, a senior trade body official said. The Reserve Bank of India said it re-scheduled its 150 billion rupees ($2.36 billion) bond auction on Thursday, a day ahead of its original schedule. The government will also release the wholesale inflation data for October around 0630 GMT Thursday. A Reuters poll showed wholesale inflation running at an eight-month high of 6.90 percent. Forex/debt markets will remain shut on Friday. ($1 = 63.6375 rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/ neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)