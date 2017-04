* India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gains 3 percent after its unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd operational earnings beat some analysts estimates. * Taro's quarterly earnings per share came at $2.15 while sales rose 27.5 percent to $205.3 million. * Analysts say a price hike in certain product categories by Taro led to the operating earnings beat while also boosting outlook for Sun Pharmaceutical's earnings results later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)