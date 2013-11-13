* State Bank of India Ltd may lag consensus profit
forecast for the July-September quarter when it reports results
later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates
shows.
* StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on
forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects SBI to report a profit
of 25.73 billion rupees for the quarter, compared with a
consensus mean estimate of 27 billion rupees.
* Multiple dealers disagree, saying the state-controlled bank's
asset quality might be better than expected.
