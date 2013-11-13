* State Bank of India Ltd may lag consensus profit forecast for the July-September quarter when it reports results later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects SBI to report a profit of 25.73 billion rupees for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 27 billion rupees. * Multiple dealers disagree, saying the state-controlled bank's asset quality might be better than expected. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)