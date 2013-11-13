* Indian shares are trading flat after the retail inflation data comes in double-digits, above market expectations, keeping the outlook grim despite six consecutive days of falls. * India's benchmark BSE index is flat, while the broader NSE index is down 0.06 percent. * India's annual consumer price inflation quickened more than expected to 10.09 percent in October from 9.84 percent in September, driven by food prices, government data showed on Tuesday. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is up 3.5 percent after its unit, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's operating profit beat some analysts estimates, boosting outlook for the company's results later in the day. * Reliance Communications Ltd gains 4 percent in pre-open trade after the company's quarterly earnings beat expectations. * However, shares of Tata Global Beverages Ltd fall 5.4 percent after its quarterly operating profit of 1.6 billion rupees ($25.1 million) lagged some analyst estimates. The company reported its earnings after market hours. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)