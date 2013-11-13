* Indian shares are trading flat after the retail inflation data
comes in double-digits, above market expectations, keeping the
outlook grim despite six consecutive days of falls.
* India's benchmark BSE index is flat, while the
broader NSE index is down 0.06 percent.
* India's annual consumer price inflation quickened
more than expected to 10.09 percent in October from 9.84 percent
in September, driven by food prices, government data showed on
Tuesday.
* Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is up 3.5 percent
after its unit, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's
operating profit beat some analysts estimates, boosting outlook
for the company's results later in the day.
* Reliance Communications Ltd gains 4 percent in
pre-open trade after the company's quarterly earnings beat
expectations.
* However, shares of Tata Global Beverages Ltd fall
5.4 percent after its quarterly operating profit of 1.6 billion
rupees ($25.1 million) lagged some analyst estimates. The
company reported its earnings after market hours.
