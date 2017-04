* Bata India Ltd stocks surge 4.3 percent after its parent Bata B N B V bought 608,657 shares of the company at 888.05 rupees per share via a bulk deal on Tuesday, as per the Bombay Stock Exchange data. * The bulk deal raises parent company's stake to 52.95 percent from 52.01. * "Bata's parent company believes that the growth has bottomed out for its Indian arm, the creeping acquisition endorses that," an analyst tracking the company at a domestic brokerage house said. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)