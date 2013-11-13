* USD/INR falls to 63.56/58 from its last close of 63.71/72, and is en route to snap a five-day rising streak, after the Reserve Bank of India was suspected to have intervened earlier in the morning, dealers say. * Gains in the rupee would buck falls in regional currencies, with the Indonesian rupiah hitting a 4-1/2 year low amid continued fears of early Fed tapering. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/ neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)