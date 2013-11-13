(Removes near two-month low reference in headline, first bullet point) * USD/INR weakened to 63.4525 on widespread speculation the Reserve Bank of India may be considering extending its swap facility window to provide dollars to state-run oil companies. * Although the RBI has never indicated when it would end the window, traders had been expecting this by the end of the month. * India's Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram said last week oil companies are sourcing 30-40 percent of their dollar needs in markets. RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan had previously said any tapering of the swap window would be done in a "calibrated" manner. * USD/INR was trading at 63.53/54 after falling to as low as 63.4525 to the dollar. It had closed at 63.71/72 on Tuesday. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/ neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)