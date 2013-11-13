(Exchanges correct to say trading will be open on Thursday and closed on Friday, not vice versa) * Trading in Indian shares and equity derivatives will remain open on Thursday and it will be closed on Friday, according to a spokeswoman of National Stock Exchange and a BSE statement posted on its web site. * Spokespersons of the two stock exchanges had earlier in the day told Reuters that trading would be closed on Thursday but opened on Friday. * The exchanges shifted that position later in the day attributing the same to a decision by India's market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) at a meeting earlier in the day, a BSE spokesman told Reuters. * Indian debt and forex markets will also remain open on Thursday after the Maharashtra state government shifted its holiday due to a religious festival to Friday, a senior trade body official said. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)