(Exchanges correct to say trading will be open on Thursday and
closed on Friday, not vice versa)
* Trading in Indian shares and equity derivatives will remain
open on Thursday and it will be closed on Friday, according to a
spokeswoman of National Stock Exchange and a BSE statement
posted on its web site.
* Spokespersons of the two stock exchanges had earlier in the
day told Reuters that trading would be closed on Thursday but
opened on Friday.
* The exchanges shifted that position later in the day
attributing the same to a decision by India's market regulator
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) at a meeting
earlier in the day, a BSE spokesman told Reuters.
* Indian debt and forex markets will also remain open on
Thursday after the Maharashtra state government shifted its
holiday due to a religious festival to Friday, a senior trade
body official said.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)