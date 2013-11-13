MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
BANGALORE (Reuters) Nov13following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 2862/2995 2880/2995 MEDIUM 30 3016/3232 3012/3232
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Apr 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20969.80 NSE 64751.10 ============= TOTAL 85720.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA