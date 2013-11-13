BANGALORE, Nov 13 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 41600 ICS-201(B22mm) 42600 ICS-102(B22mm) 28600 ICS-103(23mm) 33000 ICS-104(24mm) 37000 ICS-202(26mm) NQ ICS-105(26mm) NQ ICS-105CS(26mm) NQ ICS-105(27mm) 40500 ICS-105CS(27mm) NQ ICS-105MMA(27) NQ ICS-105PHR(28) 41300 ICS-105(28mm) 40000 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 40100 ICS-105(29mm) 40500 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 40700 ICS-105(30mm) 40800 ICS-105(31mm) 41100 ICS-106(32mm) 41400 ICS-107(34mm) 54000