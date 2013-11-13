Nov 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Svensk Exportkredit AB (SEK)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 20, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.961
Reoffer yield 1.133 pct
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 48.5bp
over the October 2018 OBL 167
Payment Date November 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank,
J.P.Morgan & HSBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) & AA+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0995508644
