Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BMW Finance N.V
Guarantor BMW AG
Issue Amount A$200 million
Maturity Date November 22, 2017
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.856
Yield 4.29 pct
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM, TD & Westpac
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0995535969
