Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Opus Group AB
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 20, 2013
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 400bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-Month Stibor + 400bp
Payment Date November 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
ISIN SE0005556834
Data supplied by International Insider.