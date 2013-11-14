* USD/INR seen opening at around 63.25/26 versus its Wednesday's close of 63.30/31 as Fed tapering fears ebbed after comments by Fed Chairman-elect Janet Yellen suggested the U.S. central bank might not be near scaling back its stimulus. * Yellen, in remarks prepared for her nomination hearing before the Senate Banking Committee later on Thursday, said the U.S. jobless rate was still too high and both the labour market and economy were performing "far short" of potential. * The rupee is seen in a range of 62.95/63.50 for the session, traders said. * The dollar index against six major currencies currently down 0.04 percent. * Most other Asian currencies were trading stronger compared to the dollar. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trading up 1.02 percent while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were up 0.66 percent. * USD/INR seen trading at 63.29/44 in the offshore NDF market (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/ neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)