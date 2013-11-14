* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening lower around 8.88 percent on Thursday compared to its close of 8.92 percent, tracking lower U.S. treasury yields but the fall may be capped ahead of key wholesale inflation data and the 150 billion rupee ($2.36 billion) bond auction later in the day. * Indian inflation is forecast to have risen to uncomfortable levels for policymakers in October due to stubbornly high food prices, adding to the pressure for further interest rate rises despite slowing economic growth. * The Indian central bank's announcement of bond buy auction through open market operation scheduled for Monday may support yields. * Some traders say they may pare positions in the latter part of the session ahead of the long weekend, as markets are shut on Friday due to a state government holiday. ($1 = 63.4850 Indian rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)