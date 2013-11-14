* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.66 percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 1.05 percent higher. * Asian share markets were set to bounce on Thursday after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen said the Fed has "more work to do" to help the economy, spurring U.S. stocks higher and putting the dollar on the defensive. * Overseas funds remain buyers of Indian equities, with provisional exchange data showing 3 billion rupees of purchases on Wednesday. * Thursday's earnings: Tata Power, Unitech, HDIL, GVK Power & Infrastructure * Local stocks likely to gain on global cues, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan's move to calm markets. * Indian inflation is forecast to have risen to uncomfortable levels for policymakers in October due to stubbornly high food prices, adding to the pressure for further interest rate rises despite slowing economic growth.