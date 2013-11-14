* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.89 percent tracking lower U.S. treasury yields, but gains are likely to be capped as traders await wholesale inflation data and bond auction for further direction. * Indian inflation is forecast to have risen to uncomfortable levels in October due to stubbornly high food prices, adding to the pressure for further interest rate rises despite slowing economic growth. * Some traders said gains are unlikely to sustain as the selection of bonds for the open market operation bond buy scheduled for Monday was disappointing, as most of the bonds are illiquid. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in 8.85-8.95 percent. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)