* USD/INR weaker largely in line with Asian FX gains after dovish comments by Fed Chairman-elect Janet Yellen soothes tapering fears. The pair is at 63.03/04 versus Wednesday's close of 63.30/31. * RBI chief Raghuram Rajan tried to talk down oil window taper fears on Wednesday, noting most of the daily demand is back in FX market and is being smoothly absorbed. * Dealers say some fears remain as to dollar buying by state-run oil marketing firms to repay RBI for their forex swaps. But dealers say that the possibility of netting in rupees being looked as positive by markets. * Yellen, in remarks prepared for her nomination hearing before the Senate Banking Committee later on Thursday, said the U.S. jobless rate was still too high and both the labour market and economy were performing "far short" of potential. * WPI inflation print awaited with forecast at 6.9 pct, an 8-month high. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)