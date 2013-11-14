BRIEF-Ascendas India Trust signs term sheet with Arshiya
* Announce signing of a term sheet with Arshiya, for proposed acquisition of operating warehouses, at Arshiya free trade warehousing zone
* Indian shares gain over 1 percent on Thursday, recovering from an oversold state after seven consecutive days of declines on easing fears of near-term tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve while domestic bonds gain on RBI's open market operations announcement. * India's benchmark index is up 1.37 percent while the broader NSE index gains 1.37 percent, retracing from over a month closing low made on Wednesday. * Shares in state-owned banks rally tracking gains in benchmark bonds after Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan said it will buy bonds worth 80 billion rupees ($1.26 billion) via open market operations (OMO) on Monday. * State Bank of India gains 1.9 percent, Canara Bank Ltd rises 3 percent, while Bank of India Ltd is up 5.1 percent. * Tata Steel Ltd shares up 2.9 percent after the company's second-quarter profit beat expectations on Wednesday, helped by a rise in prices and market share at home. * Natco Pharma Ltd surge 6 percent after prospects for its generic version for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' TEVA.TA billion dollar drug got a boost from a favourable U.S. court ruling on Wednesday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
