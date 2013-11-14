* India government bonds extend losses after lower-than-expected auction cut-off, with marginal devolvement on primary dealers. The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to 8.98 percent from 8.95 percent before the results. * Auction cut-off broadly reflected lack of demand. * India's headline inflation accelerated to an eight-month high of 7.0 percent in October, compared with a 6.90 percent rise estimated by analysts in a Reuters poll. * The selection of bonds for the open market operation bond buy scheduled for Monday was also disappointing, as most of the bonds are illiquid, weighing on bonds. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)