* With reporting of July-September earnings results largely over, the focus will now shift to a series of state polls this month ahead of the general elections next year. * Results for all state elections will not be announced until Dec. 8. * Traders will also be looking closely at global cues amid fears of an early end to Federal Reserve tapering. * Investors will also be eyeing the prospect of additional central bank purchases after the RBI plans an 80 billion rupees ($1.26 billion) OMO for Nov. 18. * Markets will be closed on Nov. 15 for a local holiday. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: RBI 80 billion rupees bond purchases. Fri: Siemens Ltd FY13 earnings results ($1 = 63.4850 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)