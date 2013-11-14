US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as geopolitical risks linger
April 12 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday amid lingering fears of geopolitical risks and as investors prepared for the first rush of corporate earnings on Thursday.
* With reporting of July-September earnings results largely over, the focus will now shift to a series of state polls this month ahead of the general elections next year. * Results for all state elections will not be announced until Dec. 8. * Traders will also be looking closely at global cues amid fears of an early end to Federal Reserve tapering. * Investors will also be eyeing the prospect of additional central bank purchases after the RBI plans an 80 billion rupees ($1.26 billion) OMO for Nov. 18. * Markets will be closed on Nov. 15 for a local holiday. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: RBI 80 billion rupees bond purchases. Fri: Siemens Ltd FY13 earnings results ($1 = 63.4850 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
April 12 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday amid lingering fears of geopolitical risks and as investors prepared for the first rush of corporate earnings on Thursday.
NEW DELHI, April 12 Indian soybean futures rose for the second straight session on Wednesday, helped by higher demand and tighter supplies.