BRIEF-Lippo China Resources provides update on voluntary cash offer for shares in Healthway Medical Corp
* Subscriber has sold an aggregate of s$7 million (equivalent to approximately hk$38.5 million) worth of t1 cn b to two transferees
Nov 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date March 22, 2018
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 91.346
Reoffer price 91.46
Yield 8.155 pct
Payment Date November 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 150 million Turkish lira
when fungible
Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS0907335599
